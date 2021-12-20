The Reset: Basketball teams win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia Hills’ Ally Smith (10) shoots for 3-points during a girls class 7A regional semi-final game against Huntsville at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Rebels defeated Huntsville 66-42 to advance to the regional final at Jacksonville State University. The Rebels face Hewitt-Trussville Wednesday at 9 a.m. at JSU. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Thursday, the Vestavia Hills boys basketball team began play in the Pepsi Classic at Austin. The Rebels earned a 59-49 win over Bob Jones in their first game of the tournament. Alex Armstrong posted 10 points, with Win Miller adding 8 points and 7 assists.

The girls basketball team played at Wallace State on Friday afternoon, dominating Rogers 75-35. Ally Smith was the Lady Rebels’ leading scorer, going for 17 points in the contest. Emma Smith had a strong game, finishing with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Sarah Gordon posted 11 points as well.

RECLASSIFICATION

The AHSAA announced the new classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years last week. Click here to see how the changes affect the local schools.

