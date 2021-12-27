The Reset: Lady Rebels win at Oak Mountain

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Basketball The Vestavia Hills High School girls basketball team won the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational at Oak Mountain on Dec. 22, 2021.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams were back in action last week ahead of the Christmas break.

The boys team played in Battle 205 at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, in an event pitting city teams against teams from the metro area. The Rebels took down Ramsay 72-47 on Monday to begin their run in the event. Cole Turner was one of four Rebels to reach double figures in the contest, finishing with 13 points and 4 rebounds. Reese Gurner notched 11 points and 5 rebounds, while Win Miller and Clayton Marek each registered 10 points. Miller also piled up 5 rebounds and 6 assists, and Marek pulled down 4 boards.

The Lady Rebels played in the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational at Oak Mountain, beginning the tournament with a dominant 77-30 win over Jeff Davis on Monday afternoon. Four girls reached double figures in the game, with Ally Smith’s 17 points leading the way. Emma Smith notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Sarah Gordon scored 15 and Anna Towry added 12 points.

Both Vestavia teams notched wins in their tournaments on Tuesday. The Lady Rebels pummeled McAdory 68-28. Ally Smith led the Rebels charge with 16 points and 4 steals. Emma Smith just missed a double-double with 11 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. Grayson Hudgens added 11 points as well.

The boys team posted a dominant 76-37 win over Jackson-Olin as well. Miller was atop a balanced scoring effort, as he finished with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Gurner, Joshua Heald and William Orkus all scored 9 points in the victory, with Gurner also pulling down 5 rebounds. Nate Harris finished with 8 points, 6 boards and 4 assists.

Vestavia’s boys fell to Wenonah 65-60 on Wednesday afternoon to wrap up play in the Battle 205 event. Gurner was the high scorer with 20 points in the game. Three other Rebels found their way to double figures, with Jude Cleary tallying 14 points, Miller scoring 12 and Turner registering 11 points.

The Lady Rebels finished off a dominant showing in the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational on Wednesday afternoon, routing Homewood 65-27. Four Vestavia players posted double digits, with the Lady Rebels led by Gordon’s 16 points and 7 rebounds. Emma Smith posted 14 points and 7 rebounds, Hudgens registered 13 points and Towry finished with 11 points and 3 steals.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team competed in the Trey Culotta Invitational last Monday and Tuesday in New Orleans, finishing third out of 19 teams. Eleven Rebels placed, with Zach Flurry notching second place in the 126-pound division.

Clay Johnston (152) and Mitch Taylor (285) finished third, Cale Tucker (113), Andrew Sullivan (138) and Riggs Manown (195) were fourth, and Davis Reiff (120), Mac Chandler (126) and John Edwards (182) were fifth.

A group of Vestavia wrestlers competed at the Homewood Holiday Scramble on Wednesday, with Lane Whisenhunt winning the 285-pound class in his first event of the season. Samuel Smith (126) and Turner Harris (220) finished second as well.

