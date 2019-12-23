The Reset: Basketball teams compete in holiday tournaments

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Helena vs. Vestavia Boys bkt Vestavia Hills’ Coleman Barranco (1) shoots a layup during a game between Helena and Vestavia Hills in the 41st annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys basketball team went to Tennessee for the Beech Boys Christmas Tournament last week. On Thursday, the Rebels began the tournament with a 71-45 win over White House (TN). Alex Armstrong knocked down 5-of-7 3-point attempts to score a team-high 19 points. Win Miller notched 13 points and Joey Caiola scored 11.

On Friday, the Rebels fell to Station Camp (TN) 63-53. Miller scored 14 points in the loss and Coleman Barranco had 10 points. Vestavia Hills earned a 59-56 win over Muhlenberg County (KY) on Saturday to finish the tournament on a high note on Saturday. In the win, Miller went off for 27 points and six rebounds, while Barranco notched 10 points and five rebounds.

The Vestavia girls played in Fort Payne’s Wills Valley Shoot Out. On Thursday, the Lady Rebels fell to Anniston 51-28, as Emma Smith led all scorers with 16 points. Vestavia suffered another tough defeat on Friday, a 42-41 loss to Gadsden City. Smith led the team again, with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Alison Stubbs had 10 points. On Saturday, Vestavia got back on track with a 48-27 win over Fort Payne. Josie Edwards had 10 points to lead the way, with Anna Towry notching nine points on three 3s.

The Vestavia girls are now 11-5 overall and the boys are 10-6. This week, the girls play in the Decatur Classic and the boys are in Homewood’s Metro Tournament.

WRESTLING

Last weekend, the Vestavia Hills wrestling team finished third in the Trey Culotta Invitational in Louisiana. Bryant Segars and John Edwards won silver medals, while Sam Willoughby and Jacob Gammill won bronze. Trey Saunders placed fourth and Zach Flurry and Topher Hayes were fifth.

