The Reset: Basetball, bowling approach holiday break

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams began a week of play Tuesday, Dec. 11, against McAdory. The Lady Rebels suffered a narrow 36-34 defeat, but the boys team picked up a 55-44 victory. Luke Couch scored 24 points for the Rebels, followed by 14 points from Michael Vice.

Vestavia Hills swept Pelham on Friday, beginning with the Lady Rebels’ 55-23 win over the Panthers. Ally Smith led the way with 10 points, and Courtney Milner added nine. The boys game went down to the wire, with the Rebels winning 54-50. Paul Michael Hargrove led the way with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Couch added 14 points.

The boys team played in the Hoops for Heroes event at Birmingham-Southern College last Saturday and fell to Muscle Shoals 44-28. Couch led the team with 11 points.

The boys team now has a 9-5 record on the year and plays in the Batter Up! Classic at Childersburg this week before playing in the Gulfport Holiday Classic next week in Mississippi. The girls are 9-4 and play in the Wills Valley Shoot-Out at Fort Payne this week before playing in Mortimer Jordan’s tournament next week.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills bowling teams were in action once again last week, as the boys and girls teams continue their strong play. On Monday, Dec. 10, the boys picked up a 1,274-671 over Pleasant Grove. Beau Reed had a 205 to lead the team, while the girls took the win in a forfeit.The boys took down Hueytown on Dec. 11 by a pin count of 1,520-918. Reed had a 230, Mason Maners posted a 228, and Cam Monistere had a 216, as the team improved to 11-0 in area play. The girls defeated Hueytown as well, 1,184-602. Anna Kramer posted a 178, with Allie Fraser posting a 162 and Suha Mohiuddin a 154. The girls are also 11-0 in area play.

Last Wednesday, Dec. 12, the boys team knocked off Spain Park 1,699-1,296. Boris Lu led with a 216, while Monistere and Reed had games of 215. Nick Watts had a 204, and Mason Maners rolled 203. The girls fell to Spain Park 1,016-1,064. The Lady Rebels were led by Bentley Brunson’s 178 and Mohiuddin’s 137. The junior varsity girls defeated Spain Park 935-867. Stephanie Wright led the team with a 133, and Rachel McKim chipped in a 120. The bowling teams will return to action after the winter holiday break.

