The Reset: Rebels bowling teams rolling

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Bowling The Vestavia Hills girls bowling team.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams were back in action last Tuesday evening at Oxford. The Lady Rebels earned a convincing 56-32 win. Alison Stubbs led the offensive charge with 19 points, with Emma Smith scoring 12 points and freshmen Suzy Woodruff and Anna Towry each contributing eight points as well. The boys dropped a 57-40 decision.

Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills squared off on Friday night, with the Rebels claiming victory in both varsity games. In the girls game, the Lady Rebels ran away with a 70-38 victory. Smith led Vestavia with 20 points, with Anna Wood adding 13 points and Stubbs scoring 10. The Vestavia boys overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half to win 53-51. Win Miller led all scorers with 16 points, with the Oak Mountain trio of Zane Nelson, Evan Smith and Noah Young each scoring nine.

The Vestavia Hills girls are 10-3, while the boys are 8-5 overall on the season. This week, both teams are playing in tournaments, with the girls at Fort Payne and the boys at Beech in Tennessee.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills bowling teams pulled off a clean sweep last Monday to begin the week of play. The varsity teams beat Oak Grove and the junior varsity teams defeated Spain Park. The boys won 1,349-1,136, with Mason Maners bowling a 208 to lead the team. The girls won 1,017-823, behind a 147 from Bentley Brunson. The JV boys notched a 1,150-924 win, with Josh Mathews scoring a 153. The JV girls earned a 946-793 win, as Elizabeth Rhoades bowled a 155.

The teams were back in action on Tuesday. The varsity boys beat Parker and Pleasant Grove 1,610-882-782. Maners bowled a 233 to lead the way and Walter Reed scored a 225. The varsity girls also picked up a win, beating Parker 1,013-519. Ella Shedd had a high score of 158 for the team.

Both Vestavia varsity teams notched wins over Homewood and Parker on Thursday. The boys captured a 1,435-926-715 victory, led by Maners’ 212. The girls won 1,134-787-362, with Rachel McKim bowling a 166. With the win, both teams secured the Area 8 championship and a berth at the regional tournament in January.

WRESTLING

Last Monday, the Vestavia Hills wrestling team fell to Oak Mountain 35-26. On Thursday, the Rebels fell to Benjamin Russell 42-30. Over the weekend, Zach Flurry won the 106-pound championship at the McCallie Invitational Wrestling Tournament in Tennessee and the team finished sixth.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field teams competed in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. For the girls, Crawford West was second in the 1,600-meter run. Angelica Vines placed third in the 60 hurdles and the 4x800-meter relay team was third. Azaria Wright won the long jump competition with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. John Ingram (1,600) and Sam Culbertson (high jump) finished fourth in the their respective competitions.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.