The Reset: Rebels rebound from 1st loss

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Vestavia Hills’ Win Miller (0) drives the ball toward the goal guarded by Chelsea’s Brady Arnette (4) in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team began play last week with a 61-44 win over Oxford on Tuesday. Emma Smith posted a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six steals in the contest. Alison Stubbs poured in 16 points and Josie Edwards also finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

On Thursday, Vestavia Hills was swept by strong Hoover teams. The Lady Rebels suffered a 60-54 loss to the defending state runner-up. Stubbs led Vestavia with 19 points, with Emma Smith adding 11 points and Edwards finishing with 10 points. The boys suffered their first loss of the year in a 62-56 defeat.

Vestavia Hills earned a sweep of Oak Mountain on Friday. The Lady Rebels were impressive in a 75-42 victory, with Emma Smith going for 14 points, eight steals and seven rebounds. Ally Perry added 12 points as well. The boys bounced back from their first loss with a 70-58 win. Grant Uldrich paced the team with 24 points and seven rebounds. Win Miller added 18 points and Jude Cleary chipped in 10.

WRESTLING

Last Wednesday, the Vestavia Hills wrestling team beat Grissom 53-21.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field team competed in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Saturday.

Alex Leath (800-meter run), Ethan Strand (3,200) and Sam Culbertson (high jump) each won events for the Rebels.

Also finishing on the podium for the Rebels were Azaria Wright (second in 60 hurdles), Gabby Walls (second in high jump), Sally Isbell (second in shot put), Strand (second in 400), John Stephens (third in 400), Will Jordan (third in 3,200), Bo Webb (second in 60 hurdles), Matthew Rainer (third in high jump), Wyatt Raley (second in long jump), Matthew Coleman (second in pole vault), James Bevill (third in pole vault) and Trace Mosley (third in shot put).

