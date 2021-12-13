The Reset: Rebels knock off Hoover at buzzer

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Hoover and Vestavia Hills high schools faced off December 9, 2021.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team led off last week with a dominant 85-25 win over Montgomery Academy on Monday evening. Emma Smith and Ally Smith each finished with 15 points, with the two also combining for 8 steals in the contest. Jill Gaylard contributed 10 points and 4 steals as well.

Vestavia Hills hosted Hoover on Thursday evening. The Lady Rebels suffered their first loss of the year, 64-55, never fully recovering from a slow start in the game. Vestavia cut the deficit to a single point with under four minutes to play, but Hoover went on an ensuing 8-0 run to put the game away. Emma Smith led all scorers in the game with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Sarah Gordon added 12 points and 7 rebounds and Ally Smith notched 10 points. Reniya Kelly led Hoover with 20 points in the game.

The Vestavia boys picked up a dramatic win, as Cole Turner’s layup at the buzzer lifted the Rebels to a 59-58 win. Turner received the pass from Clayton Marek and made the winning basket. Turner also scored 12 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in the game. Reese Gurner paced the team with 22 points on the night. Win Miller filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. TQ Richardson led Hoover with 19 points.

Vestavia remained at home on Friday, hosting Oak Mountain. The Lady Rebels dominated 70-28. Gordon paced the team with 21 points and 7 rebounds, while Emma Smith added 17 points. Oak Mountain handed the Vestavia boys their first loss of the year, 53-50. Marek led the Rebels with 11 points in the game.

WRESTLING

Last weekend, the Vestavia Hills wrestling team finished third in the McCallie Invitational in Chattanooga. John Edwards led a solid team effort by finishing second in the 182-pound division. Hastings Roberts was third in 126.

Vestavia finished fifth in the Spartan Invitational as well.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field team competed in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Saturday. Matthew Rainer won the 400-meter dash in 49.79 seconds, while Bo Webb won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.24 seconds. The boys 4x200 relay team also won, in 1:29.

Colin Robinson finished second in the 60-meter dash, while John Stephens was second in the 400.

