The Reset: Rebels play in Unified game in busy week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Unified Game Vestavia Hills vs. Baldwin County Vestavia Hills’ Graham Duncan (20) runs the ball down as Baldwin’s Jeremy Marsh (6) attempts the stop during the unified flag football game between Vestavia Hills and Baldwin County on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

FOOTBALL

Vestavia Hills competed in the Special Olympics Alabama Unified flag football championship game for the fourth consecutive year last Wednesday afternoon. Click here to read about the team’s inspiring performance in the game.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams grabbed a sweep of Helena last Tuesday night to begin the week of play. The Lady Rebels finished with a 49-30 victory and were led by Emma Smith’s 17 points. Ally Smith scored 11 points and Alison Stubbs finished with 10 points as well. Montana Harris scored 12 points and Brooklyn Oden finished with nine points for Helena.

The Vestavia boys earned a 70-59 win. Freshman Win Miller led the charge with 26 points for the Rebels, with Coleman Barranco chipping in 14 points and six assists. Alex Dieguez had a big night on the boards, hauling in 14 rebounds to go along with his eight points. Daunte Cave led Helena with 22 points and Caden Pierce scored 17.

The boys team then traveled to Wallace State Community College on Wednesday night and took down Grissom 54-40. Barranco led the way with 11 points and six rebounds for the Rebels.

Homewood pulled off a sweep of Vestavia Hills on Friday night. The Homewood girls took home a 45-42 win over the Lady Rebels. Three Lady Patriots reached double figures in the game, with Kassidy Schnoer scoring 14 points, Caidyn Cannon scoring 12 and Anna Grace Gibbons posting 10. Brinley Cassell also added seven assists. Vestavia’s Emma Smith led all scorers with 17 points, while teammates Stubbs and Ally Smith scored nine apiece.

In the boys game, Homewood pulled away in the final period to take a 52-37 win. Bo Barber led all scorers with 17 points, while PJ Davis added 12. Dieguez scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds for Vestavia.

The Vestavia Hills girls are now 8-3 and the boys are 7-4 on the season. This week, the Rebels are at Oxford on Tuesday and host Oak Mountain on Friday.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills bowling teams defeated Ramsay on Tuesday. The boys earned a 1,429-1,077 victory and the girls won 1,015-679. Walter Reed and Nick Watts led the boys while Ella Shedd and Elena Hamrick led the girls.

Both teams competed in the Panther Classic at Mountain Lanes in Rainsville on Wednesday. The girls finished second and the boys finished tied for third. Representing the Lady Rebels in the top eight Shedd, who finished fifth. For the boys, Watts finished fourth, Reese Merritt was seventh and Mason Maners came home eighth.

On Thursday, the Vestavia bowling teams competed against Spain Park. The varsity boys picked up a 1,549-1,419 win, led by Reed’s 210. The varsity girls fell 1,192-1,093, with Hamrick’s 153 the top score. The JV boys won 1,260-1,066, with Josh Matthews bowling an impressive 234. Maddie Fraser bowled a 166 in the JV girls’ 1,018-951 win.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field teams began their seasons on Saturday at the Magic City Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. On the girls side, Angelica Vines finished second in the 60-meter hurdles and Azaria Wright was second in the long jump. For the boys, Andrew Precise placed third in the 1,600.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team fell in the OTM Duals last Tuesday, losing to Oak Mountain 63-15 and Spain Park 64-18. Over the weekend in the Border Wars event in Florida, the Rebels placed third as a team.

