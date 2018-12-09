The Reset: Unified Rebels compete at state

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Unified Football Vestavia Hills head coach Terry Tingle talks to his team during halftime during the Unified flag football championship game between Vestavia Hills and Baldwin County on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills Unified flag football team played in the state championship game against Baldwin County last Wednesday. Click here to see how the Rebels savored their third straight state championship experience.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams began play last week on Tuesday, as the Rebels welcomed Oxford to town. The Lady Rebels rolled to a 63-35 victory over the Yellow Jackets. Anna Wood led all scorers with 18 points in the game, and Emma Smith scored 10. The boys team fell to Oxford 56-50. Michael Vice posted a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds, while Paul Michael Hargrove scored 14 and pulled down seven boards. Luke Couch scored 13 points.

Vestavia Hills was back in action on Thursday and picked up a sweep over John Carroll. The Lady Rebels cruised to a 65-35 victory over the Cavaliers, as Emma Smith led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Her twin sister, Ally, scored 16 in support, and senior Grace Uldrich added nine points. Sydney Swindall led John Carroll with 14 points.

The boys team picked up a 61-49 win behind 20 points from Couch. Vice added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Hargrove notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.

On Friday, the Rebels swept crosstown foe Oak Mountain in a pair of low-scoring contests. The Lady Rebels knocked off the Eagles 36-24, behind 14 points from Emma Smith and eight points from Ally Smith. Oak Mountain's Kailey Rory led all scorers with 15 points.

The boys team grinded out a 42-29 win as well. Hargrove had 12 points and five rebounds, while Vice put up 10 points and five boards.

The girls team is off to an impressive 8-3 start on the year, and the boys are 7-4.

This week, the Rebels are at McAdory on Tuesday and host Pelham on Friday. The boys team plays Muscle Shoals at Birmingham-Southern College on Saturday.

BOWLING

Last Monday, the Vestavia Hills boys bowling team knocked off Pleasant Grove 1,634-940, while the varsity girls picked up a win due to forfeit. On Wednesday, the junior varsity boys and girls picked up wins. The boys defeated John Carroll 1,258-833, as Will McDaniel led the Rebels with a 180. The girls defeated John Carroll 807-613.

Also on Wednesday, the varsity boys defeated Ramsay and Hueytown and fell to Hewitt-Trussville. Boris Lu was the high scorer for the Rebels with a 230 game. The varsity girls defeated all three teams. Allie Fraser and Anna Kramer led the team with 132s.

On Thursday, both varsity teams remained unbeaten in area play with wins over Homewood. The boys won 1,423-882. Beau Reed led the way with a 204, and Mason Maners had a 201. The girls won by a score of 1,102-877. Allie Fraser posted a 160 game, and Cameron Thompson and Elena Hamrick each had 149s.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field teams competed on Saturday in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The girls team placed seventh with 28 points, and the boys team placed fourth with 45 points. Below is a list of top performers from the meet:

Angelica Vines: second in 60-meter hurdles (9.61)

Crawford West: fourth in 800 meters (2:26.38), fifth in 1,600 meters (5:33.54)

Ethan Strand: third in 1,600 meters (4:29.51)

Jake Haston: third in pole vault (13-6)

Jackson Bryant: third in high jump (6-6)

Tyree Thigpen: fifth in long jump (21-0.5)

What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.