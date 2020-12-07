The Reset: Winter sports underway

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Vestavia Hills’ Jill Gaylard (2) moves toward the goal in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Over the last few weeks, the Vestavia Hills basketball teams have been busy.

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in a 45-44 defeat to Ramsay on Nov. 17. Despite the loss, Emma Smith scored nine points on the night, registering her 1,000th career point in the process. Ally Smith led all scorers with 15 points. Naomi Smitherman led Ramsay with 13 points and eight rebounds. Mekayla Lumpkin had 10 points and four assists.

On Nov. 18, the Lady Rebels knocked off Pelham 68-32. Emma Smith led the way with 26 points, with seven 3-pointers on the night. Ally Smith had a nice game as well, as she scored 11 points.

The Rebels boys beat Pelham 67-37 the following night, behind 22 points from Jude Cleary. On Nov. 20, the Rebels knocked off Shades Valley 71-39. Alex Armstrong had 15 points, Cole Turner scored 14 and Win Miller had 13 points.

Vestavia’s boys kicked off the Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic on Nov. 23 with an 84-55 win over Wetumpka.

On Nov. 24, Vestavia’s girls beat Grissom 52-21, with Alison Stubbs leading the way with 13 points. Emma Smith tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals as well. The boys dominated in a 76-37 win over Winfield in the Rebel Classic. William Orkus drained five 3-pointers to score 15 points. Miller added another 13 points, while Reese Gurner had 11 points and Cleary finished with 10.

The Vestavia girls blew past Grissom to a 78-17 win on Nov. 25. Jill Gaylard led the way with 15 points, while Grayson Hudgens registered 14 points and Carley Smith had 10 points. The boys team won the Rebel Classic with a 64-46 win over Oxford. Miller won tournament MVP honors after going for 25 points. Armstrong tallied 12 points as well.

Last Tuesday, Vestavia Hills picked up a sweep of Helena. The Lady Rebels started things with a 72-45 victory. Stubbs led the charge with 16 points, while Ally Smith added 15 points. Emma Smith posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The boys won soundly, 77-32. Joey Caiola was the Rebels’ leading scorer with 15 points, while Miller added 14 and Cleary scored 13.

The Lady Rebels also picked up a 59-51 win over Montgomery Academy on Thursday, behind 19 points from Emma Smith. Stubbs added 14 points and seven rebounds in the winning effort.

The Rebels swept local foe Homewood on Friday night. The girls ran away with a 71-43 win, led by an Emma Smith double-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Stubbs scored 14 points, Carley Smith added 12 and Josie Edwards pulled down 10 rebounds. Cleary poured in seven 3-pointers and 23 points in the boys’ 73-45 win. Miller added 18 points as well.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field team began its season last Saturday at the Magic City Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Winners for the Rebels included Crawford West (3,200-meter run), Alex Leath (1,600) and Sam Culbertson (high jump). The boys also won the 4x200 relay. West (second in 800), Angelica Vines (second in 60 hurdles), Jonathon Wilson (third in 60 hurdles) and Matthew Rainer (third in high jump) earned podium finishes as well.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling season is underway as well. Last Tuesday, the Rebels steamrolled to wins over Carver-Birmingham (78-6) and Jackson-Olin (75-0). On Thursday, the Rebels swept the Over the Mountain Duals, beating Gardendale (39-34), Helena (42-28) and Oak Mountain (60-18). On Saturday, they took down Gardendale (39-24) and Spain Park (37-21).

