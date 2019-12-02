The Reset: Lady Rebels perfect at Turkey Jam

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Josie Edwards (34) shoots during a Blue Devil Holiday Classic game between Vestavia Hills and Gardendale at Mortimer Jordan High School in Kimberly.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team completed play in the Mountain Brook Turkey Jam last week. On Monday, the Lady Rebels got past Central-Tuscaloosa 58-46. Anna Wood led the team with 21 points, followed closely by Josie Edwards’ 20 points.

On Tuesday, the Lady Rebels ran away from Phillips for a 53-25 win. Emma Smith scored 24 points to lead the way and Edwards added 12 points.

The Vestavia Hills boys hosted the annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic last week. On Monday, the Rebels cruised past Faith Academy 69-42. Alex Dieguez led the team with 13 points and Coleman Barranco notched 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Rebels fell to Helena 55-47 on Tuesday in the semifinals. Jude Cleary paced Vestavia with 11 points and Win Miller added 10 points. Daunte Cave led Helena with 16 points.

In the third-place game on Wednesday, Homewood defeated Vestavia Hills 54-52. Bo Barber scored 17 points to lead Homewood, followed closely by Pate Owen’s 16 points. Miller paced the Rebels with 16 points. Marcello Nanni scored 11 points for Homewood.

The Vestavia Hills girls are now 7-2 on the year and the boys are 5-3. This week, the Rebels host Helena on Tuesday, head to Wallace State Community College to play Grissom on Wednesday, and travel to Homewood on Friday.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team took part in the Hoover Duals last Wednesday and won all four of its matches. The Rebels defeated Auburn 84-6, Chelsea 66-18, Helena 52-21 and Pelham 50-34.

