The Reset: Bowling wins, indoor season begins

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Bowling The Vestavia Hills boys bowling team won the Warrior Classic on Nov. 28.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams began play last week on Thursday against Pleasant Grove. Both Rebels teams fell that night, with the girls falling 45-39 to start things. Anna Wood led all scorers with 17 points for the Lady Rebels, with Emma Smith chipping in seven. Maya Cunningham led Pleasant Grove with 14. The boys team dropped a 65-56 decision despite 20 points from Luke Couch. Paul Michael Hargrove had 14 points and seven rebounds and Michael Vice added 13 points.

Both teams rebounded on Friday to pick up wins over crosstown foe Homewood. The Lady Rebels knocked off the Patriots 51-32, behind a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds from Emma Smith. Wood and Ally Smith each added eight points in the win. Zoe Watts led Homewood with 14 points. The boys team gutted out a 35-32 win. Hargrove led the way with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Both Rebels teams sit with a 5-3 record on the year. This week, the Rebels host Oxford on Tuesday, travel to John Carroll on Thursday and head to Oak Mountain on Friday.

BOWLING

The boys and girls bowling teams picked up victories over Heritage Christian on Monday. The boys won by 429 pins and the girls won by 343 pins. Cameron Monistere led the boys with a 201 and Suha Mohiuddin led the girls with a 151.

On Tuesday, the junior varsity boys and girls defeated John Carroll. The boys won by a score of 1109-882, while the girls won 778-624. On Wednesday, the JV and varsity boys won the Warrior Classic tournament and the JV girls placed second.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field teams began their seasons last Saturday at the Magic City Invitational, held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Here are some notable performances:

Angelica Vines: fourth in 60-meter hurdles (9.4)

Gigi Sharp: 10th in 60-meter hurdles (10.24)

Girls relay: fifth in 4x800-meter relay (10:35.96)

Azaria Wright: 10th in triple jump (31-8.5)

Bryce Hutchinson: sixth in 800-meter run (2:05.63)

John Ingram: ninth in 800-meter run (2:08.9)

Jackson Campbell: eighth in 3200-meter run (10:03.39)

Boys relay: sixth in 4x200-meter relay (1:34.9), fifth in 4x800 (8:47.95)

Tyree Thigpen: sixth in long jump (20-10)

Jake Haston: sixth in pole vault (12-6)

