The Reset: Rebels win Rebel Classic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics Vestavia Hills High School's boys basketball team won the Sneaky Pete's Rebel Classic on Nov. 24, 2021, at Vestavia Hills High School.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Both Vestavia Hills basketball teams played in tournaments last week. The girls team played in the Lady Patriots Thanksgiving Classic, hosted by Hillcrest. In their opening game, the Lady Rebels earned a 63-22 win over Carver-Montgomery. Emma Smith led the way with a big game, going for 19 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals. Anna Towry posted 17 points and 4 steals as well. Jill Gaylard scored 11 points.

The boys team hosted the 43rd annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic and began the tournament with a dominant 89-38 victory over Wetumpka. Reese Gurner led four double-digit scorers with 20 points. Joshua Heald scored 12 points, while Taylor Akin and William Worrell scored 10 each.

Both teams won their semifinals games Tuesday afternoon as well. Vestavia’s girls put away Fairfield with a 63-39 victory. Emma Smith tallied a double-double, going for 12 points, 10 rebounds and taking 3 steals as well. Sarah Gordon scored 10 points in the game, too.

The Vestavia boys smothered Springville in a 60-25 win.

On Wednesday, both Rebels teams picked up trophies to add to the case. The Lady Rebels stormed past Chelsea 58-35 to win the Lady Patriots Classic in Tuscaloosa. Emma Smith had a huge game, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals. Ally Smith was solid, with 15 points and 3 steals of her own.

The boys team worked past McAdory 68-43, as both Vestavia teams remain unbeaten through the first few weeks. Gurner scored 15 points and pulled down 6 rebounds, while Clayton Marek had a double-double, notching 12 points and 10 boards. Win Miller added 11 points and 6 rebounds.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.