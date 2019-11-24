The Reset: Bowling wins Warrior Classic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Bowling The Vestavia Hills boys bowling team won the Warrior Classic on Nov. 20, 2019.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams were swept by Ramsay last Tuesday night. The Lady Rebels suffered a 43-30 loss to the Rams. Keiara Griffin led Ramsay with 16 points and was matched by Vestavia’s Emma Smith, who also scored 16. The boys game ended in similar fashion, with Ramsay taking home a 68-55 victory. Rebels freshman Win Miller led all scorers with 16 points, with 6-foot-9 forward KeShawn Murphy leading Ramsay with 15 points. Coleman Barranco chipped in 11 points and six rebounds for the Rebels.

Vestavia Hills rebounded on Thursday night and swept Pelham. The Lady Rebels cruised to a 52-22 win. Josie Edwards led the way with 10 points and Smith scored nine. Jaslyn Heflin scored eight points for Pelham. The boys team picked up a 55-40 win. Barranco piled up 18 points, six rebounds and five steals to lead the way. Miller scored 11 points and Josh Lacey led Pelham with 15 points.

The Rebels earned another sweep on Friday night, this time at Shades Valley. The Lady Rebels dominated en route to a 64-30 win. Anna Wood led the charge with 14 points, followed by Ally Smith’s 13 points and Emma Smith’s 10 points. The boys game was closer, with the Rebels notching a 54-43 victory. Barranco posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Miller had 12 points. Isaiah Sims led Shades Valley with 19 points.

On Saturday, the Lady Rebels began play in Mountain Brook’s Turkey Jam event with a 52-36 win over Clay-Chalkville. The Smith twins led the charge, with Emma going for 22 points and six assists and Ally scoring 12 points.

The girls team now holds a 5-2 record and the boys are 4-1. The girls finish play in the Turkey Jam on Monday and Tuesday, while the boys host the Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic Monday through Wednesday.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills bowling teams defeated Homewood last Tuesday. The varsity boys took care of business 1,481-911 and the varsity girls won 995-771. Smithson Yielding (223) and Rachel McKim (149) led the boys and girls teams, respectively.

The varsity boys took home the top prize from Thompson’s Warrior Classic on Wednesday. Reese Merritt's 247 earned him the third highest individual game. The JV girls finished second in the tournament, as Maddie Fraser earned third place in series high. The JV boys and varsity girls each finished third in their respective divisions. Josh Mathews earned the second high score and third high series.

The boys and girls varsity teams knocked off Hueytown on Thursday. The boys won 1,449-791, with Walter Reed rolling a 224. The girls won 1,035-452, with Allie Fraser rolling a 151. Both teams remain undefeated in area play.

