The Reset: Lady Rebels win a pair

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Vestavia Hills’ Anna Towry (5) dribbles the ball across mid-court in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills girls basketball team dominated Pleasant Grove 77-43. Emma Smith and Sarah Gordon paced the Lady Rebels with 16 points apiece. Ally Smith drilled five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points. Anna Towry added 13 points as well.

Vestavia Hills earned a sweep over Hartselle on Friday in a pair of tight games. The Lady Rebels squeaked past the Tigers with a 33-32 win. Ally Smith led the charge with 11 points, while Emma Smith pulled down 11 rebounds. The boys team also prevailed, 80-78. Reese Gurner had a monster night, going for 33 points and adding 5 rebounds. Win Miller chipped in 18 points and 5 rebounds as well.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team swept both ends of a tri-match last Tuesday. The Rebels took down Oak Mountain 45-18 and narrowly beat Pelham 33-30.

At the Hornet Duals over the weekend, Vestavia finished fourth, falling to Homewood 49-27 in the third place match.

