The Reset: Rebels basketball underway

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BOWLING

On Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills varsity boys bowling team defeated Southside-Gadsden 1,344-1,031. Walter Reed led the Rebels with a 211 traditional game. The junior varsity boys also defeated Southside-Gadsden 1,148-727. Riley Giardina led all with a 214 traditional game. The varsity girls fell to Southside-Gadsden 1,286-1,112. Allie Fraser led the team with a 186 traditional game.

The boys grabbed another win on Wednesday, defeating Helena 1,378-1,247. Nick Watts led the team with a 234 traditional game. The team posted an impressive 273 Baker game as well.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams began the 2019-20 season last Tuesday, as the Rebels hosted Hueytown. The Lady Rebels opened the John David Smelser era in convincing fashion, routing Hueytown 51-18. Emma Smith scored 13 points and tallied eight rebounds, Anna Wood scored 13 and Anna Towry had 10 points and four steals.

The boys team put forth a strong offensive showing in a 91-78 victory. Grant Uldrich led the way with a double-double, as he scored 29 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Coleman Barranco scored 21 points and had eight rebounds. Joey Caiola scored 10 points and the Rebels as a whole took six charges. Zion Wash led Hueytown with 19 points.

Vestavia Hills welcomed in solid Chelsea teams on Thursday night and both varsity programs emerged with victories. The Lady Rebels got past Chelsea 55-45, behind 15 points, five rebounds and four assists from Emma Smith. Ally Smith scored 13 points and added two assists and Alison Stubbs had 13 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Parker led Chelsea with 16 points and Ellen Fleming scored 11.

The Rebels boys team also beat Chelsea 65-58. Jude Cleary led the offensive charge for the Rebels with 20 points. Barranco had a big night as well, going for 13 points and six rebounds. Chelsea’s Andrew Messier led all scorers with 21 points and also tallied four assists. Jacob Tierney scored 13 points.

The Lady Rebels participated in the Mortimer Jordan Tip-Off Challenge on Saturday and suffered its first defeat of the season, a 48-46 loss to Hartselle. Masyn Marchbanks led Hartselle with 21 points, while Emma Smith paced the Lady Rebels with 20 points.

The Vestavia Hills girls are now 2-1 on the season and the boys are 2-0. This week, the Rebels host Ramsay on Tuesday, travel to Pelham on Thursday and play at Shades Valley on Friday. On Saturday, the girls begin play in the Spartan Turkey Jam at Mountain Brook.

