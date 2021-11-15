The Reset: Basketball season underway

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson VH at HTHS Boys Bkt Vestavia's Reese Gurner in action last season.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

High school basketball season officially began Nov. 4. That evening, the Vestavia Hills girls began the season with a bang, soundly beating Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 61-16. Anna Towry led the charge with 16 points and Sarah Gordon added 10 points and 4 steals.

The Vestavia Hills boys began their season last Tuesday with an 87-25 win over Bessemer City. Reese Gurner led the way with 20 points and 6 rebounds on the night. William Orkus scored 19 points, burying five 3-pointers along the way. Joshua Heald added 10 points.

Vestavia Hills hosted Chelsea on Thursday and picked up a sweep in varsity action. The Lady Rebels pulled away in the second half to earn a 69-43 win. Towry led all scorers with 20 points in the contest. Emma Smith poured in 17 points and Ally Smith knocked down four 3-pointers to score 12. Lexi Redd and Mary Cartee led Chelsea with 13 points each.

The boys team earned a solid 67-49 win as well. Gurner paced the Rebels with 17 points, with Win Miller adding a productive 12 points and 6 rebounds. Clayton Marek went for 11 points and 6 boards as well. Paul Lanzi led Chelsea with 15 points.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Crawford West won the Class 7A race in the state meet Nov. 6, leading the Vestavia Hills girls cross-country team to a second-place finish. Check back later this week for a full recap of the meet.

