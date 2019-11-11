The Reset: Rebels sweep cross-country individual winners, football falls

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills State Cross Country Vestavia Hills cross country coaches, Brett Huber, far-left, and Erin Gallagher, far-right, stand with Ethan Strand and Crawford West following the Class 7A awards ceremony during the AHSAA State Cross Country meet held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday, Nov. 09, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team lost a heartbreaker to James Clemens last Friday, ending the Rebels’ season in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Click here for a recap of the game.

BOWLING

Last Monday, the Vestavia Hills boys bowling team defeated Pleasant Grove 1,311-841, as Walter Reed led the team with a 195 traditional game.

On Tuesday, the Rebels boys defeated Fayetteville and Winterboro 1,287-897-776. Nick Watts led the way with a 202 traditional game. The girls also beat Winterboro and Fayetteville 981-690-557, with Allie Fraser rolling a 191. The junior varsity boys snagged a 908-767 win over Fayetteville, with Josh Mathews posting a 141.

All four Vestavia Hills bowling teams were in action on Wednesday. The varsity boys defeated Hueytown and Oak Grove 1,321-987-918. Reese Merritt was the team leader with a 217 traditional game. The Rebels improved to 10-0 on the season and 3-0 in area play. The varsity girls defeated Oak Grove and Hueytown 1,126-893-638. Fraser was the team leader with a 153 traditional game, as the Lady Rebels improved to 9-0 on the season and 2-0 in area play. The JV boys beat Spain Park 1,209-1,148. Mathews lead the team with a 201 traditional game. The JV girls fell to Spain Park 983-832. Lucia Rodriguez lead the team with a 152 traditional game.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams completed their seasons last Saturday at the Class 7A state meet in Danville. Ethan Strand and Crawford West gave the Rebels a pair of individual state champions. Click here for a full recap of the meet.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams will begin their seasons this week. Both teams host Hueytown on Tuesday and Chelsea on Thursday, while the girls play Hartselle on Saturday in a tip-off event at Mortimer Jordan.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.