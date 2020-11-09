The Reset: Girls cross-country wins section

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Cross-country sectionals Vestavia Hills’ Crawford West makes her way down the final stretch to claim first place in the Spain Park 7A Section 3 meet at Veterans Park hosted by Spain Park High School on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team ran in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet last Thursday at Veterans Park in Hoover. Vestavia Hills won the girls race and the boys placed second, meaning both teams will advance to the state tournament this weekend.

Ethan Strand won the boys race, coasting across the finish line in 15:56. Will Jordan (fourth), Alex Leath (10th), Grant Kaiser (14th) and Jacob Villani (28th) scored points for the team as well. Crawford West and Anna Kate Boles swept the top two spots in the girls race, with Katy Lambert (12th), Kaitlyn Wende (14th) and Mary Claire Boughner (15th) following.

BASKETBALL

This week, the Vestavia Hills basketball teams begin their seasons. The Rebels host Minor on Tuesday before traveling to Chelsea on Thursday. The Lady Rebels will play Sparkman on Saturday as part of Mortimer Jordan’s Tip-Off Challenge.

