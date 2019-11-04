The Reset: Football wins, cross-country advances to state

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills FB Landon Neese (23) fights off a defender during a game between Vestavia Hills and Huffman on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Huffman High School.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team wrapped up the regular season with a convincing victory at Huffman last Friday night. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Rebels head north to take on James Clemens in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams ran in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet on Friday at the Trussville Country Club. The boys won and the girls placed second, with both teams qualifying for the state meet, to be held Saturday in Moulton. Here are times for the Rebels’ runners:

Girls

Crawford West: first, 18:30

Katy Lambert: 10th, 19:28

Sarah Comer: 20th, 20:08

Mary Claire Boughner: 26th, 20:25

Margaret Patton: 40th, 21:20

Claire Morris: 45th, 21:46

Natalie Law: 46th, 21:56

Anna Kate Boles: 52nd, 22:11

Mallory Barry: 55th, 22:28

Sarah Beth Stair: 58th, 22:53

Boys

Ethan Strand: second, 15:18

John Ingram: fourth, 16:01

Andrew Precise: fifth, 16:13

Alex Leath: sixth, 16:17

Benjamin Knighten: 11th, 16:38

Mitchell Knighten: 16th, 16:42

Grant Kaiser: 17th, 16:43

Jackson Campbell: 21st, 16:52

Will Jordan: 22nd, 16:54

Ryan McConnell: 65th, 18:34

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.