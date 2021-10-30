The Reset: Football wins, cross-country qualfiies for state

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills student pep squad members run onto the field during a game between Vestavia Hills and Shades Valley on Thursday, October. 28, 2021, at Shades Valley High School - Frank Nix Stadium - Irondale AL. Photo by James Nicholas.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team finished the season on a three-game winning streak, beating Shades Valley 17-0 last Friday. Click here to read a recap of the game.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams qualified for the state meet with their performances at the section meet last Thursday.

Crawford West won the girls race to lead the team to the win in the team scoring. West blew the field away, winning the race by over two minutes with a time of 18:25. Claire Spooner finished third, Kaitlyn Wende finished fifth and Jasmine Zhang placed eighth to give the Rebels half of the top eight. Angela Zhang (16th), Angela Hjelmeland (26th) and Riley Zeanah (27th) also ran in the race.

Vestavia’s boys finished third as a team. Will Jordan led the squad with his fifth-place finish. Andrew King was seventh and Alex Leath was 12th, as they gave the Rebels strong runs as well. Also running for the team were Wilson Holt (22nd), Mitchell Schaaf (29th), Andrew Bradshaw (35th) and James Bentley (36th).

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills flag football team fell to Wenonah in the South Division tournament last Monday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.