The Reset: Rebels fall at North Regional

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team earned an overtime win over Gadsden City last Friday, giving the Rebels their third victory of the season. Click here for the recap of the win.

This Thursday, the Rebels finish their season at Shades Valley.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team had its season come to an end last week at the Class 7A North Regional. The Rebels fell to Thompson 3-1 on Thursday, ending their run in the postseason and putting a cap on Ashley Hardee’s first year as the team’s head coach.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Angela Zhang and Riley Zeanah ran for Vestavia Hills in the Spain Park Last Chance cross-country event last Thursday. Zhang finished fifth and Zeanah placed sixth in the girls race.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.