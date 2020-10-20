The Reset: Football dominates, volleyball advances

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills RB Landon Neese (23) runs for a touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and Spain Park on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team dominated Spain Park last Friday, running away from the Jags in a 32-7 victory. Click here for a recap from the game.

This Friday, the Rebels play the last Class 7A, Region 3 game in the career of head coach Buddy Anderson, as Vestavia heads to Gadsden City.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team began postseason play last week and kept its season alive for the time being. The Rebels finished second in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament, notching a three-set win over Hewitt-Trussville before falling to Spain Park in the final. Against Hewitt, Ava McMillan tallied 26 digs, Angelica Vines had 15 kills and 10 digs, and Kaylee Rickert finished with five aces and 14 digs. Against Spain Park, McMillan had 28 digs and Vines tallied five kills and six digs.

By finishing second, the Rebels advance to the North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, where they will face Bob Jones at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. With a win, the Rebels will clinch a spot in the state tournament.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team competed in the 24th annual Tiger Classic in Auburn last Saturday. Both the boys and girls teams finished second in the event. Crawford West won the girls race in 18:37, nearly a minute before the nearest competitor. Anna Kate Boles (fifth), Mary Claire Boughner (16th), Kaitlyn Wende (17th) and Angela Hjelmeland (22nd) also scored for the Lady Rebels.

For the boys, Will Jordan finished third to lead the Rebels, while Alex Leath (seventh), Jacob Villani (18th), Avery McDonald (22nd) and Andrew Bradshaw (29th) also contributed to the team score.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.