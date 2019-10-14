The Reset: Football falls, volleyball splits, cross-country runs in Georgia

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills' AJ Powell runs for a first down during a game between Thompson and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Buddy Anderson Stadium in Vestavia Hills. (Frank Couch - For Starnes Publishing)

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team came up short against undefeated Thompson last Friday night. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Rebels head to Hoover for a renewal of the longtime rivalry between the two schools.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team split its three matches last week. On Tuesday, the Rebels knocked off Class 7A, Area 6 opponent Spain Park in five sets (25-22, 17-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-8). The Rebels then defeated Hueytown in three sets on Thursday ahead of the Margaret Blalock Invitational over the weekend.

In the tournament, Vestavia Hills beat Auburn (25-15, 25-18), lost to Sparkman (18-25, 25-20, 14-16) and Bayside Academy (11-25, 9-25), defeated Parker (25-11, 25-17) and fell to Mountain Brook (14-25, 22-25).

This week, the Rebels host Jasper on Tuesday and head to Oak Mountain on Thursday to conclude the regular season.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams ran in the Coach Wood Invitational in Georgia on Saturday, with the boys finishing fifth as a team while the girls placed 16th. Ethan Strand finished fourth in the race with a blistering time of 15:04. John Ingram (47th), Andrew Precise (51st), Alex Leath (59th), Benjamin Knighten (64th), Will Jordan (65th), Grant Kaiser (68th), Mitchell Knighen (76th), Ryan McConnell (79th) and Jackson Campbell (96th) all raced for the Rebels.

Crawford West was the top Vestavia girls runner, as she placed seventh in 18:20. Katy Lambert (46th), Natalie Law (118th), Margaret Patton (129th), Sarah Comer (137th), Mary Claire Boughner (142nd), Claire Morris (185th), Anna Kate Boles (186th), Mallory Barry (203rd) and Anna Claire Gannon (213th) also posted times for the team.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.