The Reset: Rebels football comes up short

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hewitt-Trussville at Vestavia Hills football Vestavia Hills quarterback Sam Carroll (10) pitches the ball to Vestavia Hills running back Taiyo Crawford (11) during the first half of a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team came up just short in a 42-35 loss to Hewitt-Trussville last Thursday night. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Rebels travel to Spain Park for another Class 7A, Region 3 contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team wrapped up the regular season last week. The Rebels fell to Spain Park on Tuesday before falling to Grissom in four sets (24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16) on Thursday.

Over the weekend, the Rebels competed in the Margaret Blalock Tournament, hosted by Homewood. The Rebels won two of the five matches they played. They beat John Carroll (25-17, 19-25, 15-11), fell to Mountain Brook (25-15, 25-6), beat Tuscaloosa County (25-15, 25-14) and finished the tournament with losses to McGill-Toolen (25-21, 25-14) and Homewood (25-16, 17-25, 15-7).

This Wednesday, the Rebels will look to begin a successful postseason run. They play in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Spain Park as the No. 2 seed. In their opening match, they will face Hewitt-Trussville. With a win, they will advance to the tournament final later that night and seal a spot in the super regional tournament next week.

