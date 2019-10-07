The Reset: Football takes down Hewitt, Strand wins race

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills students celebrate as the Rebels come off the field following a game between Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Husky Field at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville. The Rebels defeated the Huskies 19-14. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team knocked off Hewitt-Trussville last Friday night in a crucial region game. Click here for a recap of the action.

This Friday, the Rebels host unbeaten Thompson.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team split a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 matches last week. On Thursday, the Rebels beat John Carroll in four sets (25-10, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19) after falling to Mountain Brook on Tuesday (15-25, 13-25, 19-25). Some notables stats from the week:

Ainsley Schultz: 91% serving, six aces, 42% hitting, 12 kills, 39 assists, 11 digs, two assist blocks

Sarah Beth Harris: 30% hitting, eight kills, four assist blocks

Savannah Gann: 81% serving, 44% hitting, 11 kills, four digs, one solo block, one assist block

This week, the Rebels host Spain Park on Tuesday and Hueytown on Thursday before playing in the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams ran in the Jesse Owens Classic on Saturday in one of the season’s biggest meets. The boys team finished in third overall, while the girls placed eighth. Ethan Strand won the boys race, coming across the line in 15:26. Andrew Precise (26th) and Benjamin Knighten (38th) also finished in the top 40. Crawford West was the top finisher for the girls time, as she finished eighth in 18:33. Katy Lambert (23rd) was the next best runner.

