The Reset: Volleyball picks up area win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia’s Ainsley Schultz (20) sets the ball for her teammates during a match between Vestavia Hills and Spain Park held at Spain Park High School in Hoover on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills took down Shades Valley 17-0 in a straight-forward manner last Friday night. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This Friday, the Rebels are back in Class 7A, Region 3 play, as they travel to Hewitt-Trussville.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team notched an area win last week and earned a few victories in Hoover’s Over the Mountain Tournament over the weekend. On Tuesday, the Rebels took down Class 7A, Area 6 foe Hewitt-Trussville in straight sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-18). On Thursday, they lost a tight battle with Hoover (25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 25-19, 13-15).

In the tournament, Vestavia Hills beat Etowah (GA) (25-22, 25-15) and Thompson (28-26, 20-25, 15-13), and lost to Bayside Academy (20-25, 19-25), Jasper (25-16, 19-25, 11-15) an Baker (24-26, 19-25). Some notable stats from the week:

Ainsley Schultz: served 93%, 17 aces, hit 27%, 36 kills, 127 assists, 70 digs, two solo blocks, four assist blocks

Maggie Gann: served 94%, 13 aces, hit 19%, 36 kills, five assists, 64 digs, one assist block

This week, the Rebels head on the road for a couple area matches, at Mountain Brook on Tuesday and at John Carroll on Thursday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.