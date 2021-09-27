The Reset: Volleyball wins 4

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia Hills head coach Ashley Hardee talks with the Rebels during a timeout in a game against Chelsea held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team took its open date last week. This Friday, the Rebels host top-ranked Thompson in what will be a tough region matchup.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team had a busy week last week. In regular season action, the Rebels fell to area foe Spain Park 3-1 Tuesday. On Thursday, Vestavia swept Ramsay and Austin in two sets apiece.

Over the weekend, the Rebels played in the HeffStrong Tournament at Spain Park. They beat Hillcrest and Fairhope 2-0 before losing to Collierville (Tenn.) 2-0. They defeated Jasper and Thompson in three-set matches and lost to Sparkman in three sets to end their run in the tournament. The Rebels are now 23-7 on the season.

Angelica Vines had 24 kills in the loss to Spain Park. Savannah Gann also contributed 12 kills and hit .290 against the Jags. Alice Armstrong led the way with 4 aces during a 10-0 run to help beat Thompson in the tournament.

This week, Vestavia Hills hosts Hoover on Tuesday and heads to Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday.

