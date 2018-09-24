The Reset: Volleyball wins Silver bracket, football falls

× Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park vs. Vestavia Hills Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Ainsley Schultz (20) passes during a match between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night, as the Rebels fell to Mountain Brook, 28-14. This week, Vestavia Hills travels to Shades Valley.

VOLLEYBALL

Vestavia Hills now sits at 12-6 overall after a solid week on the court. On Tuesday, the Rebels beat John Carroll in an area match and they knocked off Oak Mountain on Thursday for Senior Night.

On Saturday, the Rebels competed in the HeffStrong Tournament at Spain Park. In pool play, the Rebels dropped two of three matches, losing to Pelham (14-25, 15-25) and Oak Mountain (22-25, 7-25) after beating Lincoln (25-8, 25-18).

But the Rebels rallied and won the Silver bracket, notching wins over Calera (25-12, 25-13), Ramsay (25-18, 25-21) and Albertville (25-20, 25-17). Some notable stats from the week:

Ainsley Schultz: 34 digs, 94 assists, 47 kills

Mary Quinn Carter: 9 aces, 73 assists, 35 digs

Elise Hoppenjans: 4 aces, 10 assists, 62 digs

Jackie Venable: 6 aces, 24 kills, 8 blocks, 5 digs

Maggie Gann: 40 digs, 13 aces, 18 kills

Grace Belcher: 3 aces, 31 kills, 27 digs

This week, the Rebels host Hoover on Tuesday and travel to Ramsay on Thursday. They will play in Hoover’s Over the Mountain Tournament over the weekend.

Click here to purchase photos from the Rebels' match against Spain Park on Sept. 11.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams swept the top honors in the Randolph Cross Country Classic last Tuesday in Huntsville. Ethan Strand (15:38.1) dominated the boys race, finishing first. Bryce Hutchinson (16:06.89) made it a 1-2 finish for the Rebels as well. John Ingram finished fifth (17:04.98). Andrew Precise (17:34.85), Jackson Campbell (14th, 17:47.98), Benjamin Knighten (15th, 17:53.01) and Ryan McConnell (16th, 17:59.19) posted strong finishes.

For the girls, Crawford West (20:19.42), Katy Lambert (20:25.34) and Sarah Comer (20:27.3) swept the second, third and fourth spots. MaryGriffith Lytle (21:29.59), Margaret Patton (21:35.84) and Audrey Norris (21:58.74) grabbed spots 7, 8 and 9.

