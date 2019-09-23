The Reset: Football suffers 1st loss

× Expand Sarah Finnegan VHHS vs MBHS Football 2019 Pierce Hanna (48) carries the ball as Logan Brewer (4) makes a tackle during a game between Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team suffered its first loss of the season last Friday night, in a 14-7 defeat to Mountain Brook in a Class 7A, Region 3 contest. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This week, the Rebels host Shades Valley in a non-region game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team fell to 7-12 overall on the season after a tough week last week. On Tuesday, Vestavia Hills fell to Class 7A, Area 6 foe Spain Park in three sets (20-25, 11-25, 17-25). The Rebels were defeated in both ends of a tri-match on Thursday, falling to Chelsea (15-25, 19-25) and Homewood (25-17, 22-25, 14-16).

Over the weekend, they traveled to Atlanta to play against stout competition in the Lovett Tournament. There, the Rebels dropped matches to Alpharetta (18-25, 14-25), Kennesaw Mountain (twice; 26-24, 22-25, 16-18 and 16-25, 25-19, 12-15) and Westminster (21-25, 21-25).

Some notable stats from the week:

Ainsley Schultz: served 94%, eight aces 112 assists, 57 digs, two assist blocks

Savannah Gann: served 94%, seven aces, hit 21%, 27 kills, two assists, seven digs, one solo block, two assist blocks

This week, Vestavia Hills hosts area foe Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday, travels to Hoover on Thursday and plays in Hoover’s Over the Mountain Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams performed well in the prestigious Southern Showcase in Huntsville on Saturday. The boys team finished second and the girls placed third. Ethan Strand won the boys race, blowing the competition away with a time of 15:03, 22 seconds clear of the next runner. John Ingram (14th) and Alex Leath (19th) also ran in the top 20. Crawford West was the top Rebels runner in the girls race, as she came across in 18:55, good for third place. Katy Lambert (10th) also scored a top-10 run.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.