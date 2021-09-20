The Reset: Rebels pick up 1st win

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills WR Cole Turner (22) on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The Winner defeated the Loser 50-00. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Last Friday, the Vestavia Hills football team earned its first win of the season in convincing fashion, dominating Tuscaloosa County on the road. Click here for the full story of the game.

The Rebels take their open date this week.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team swept a tri-match to go 2-0 last week. The Rebels swept Auburn and Helena in straight sets. Angelica Vines and Savannah Gann delivered 25 and 24 kills, respectively, for the Rebels. Kate Kaiser had 25 assists against Auburn and Alice Armstrong passed out 19 assists against Helena. Vines also contributed 10 digs against Auburn.

This week, the Rebels play at Spain Park on Tuesday in an area matchup. On Thursday, the Rebels host Ramsay and Austin in a tri-match as well.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team competed in The Southern Showcase in Huntsville on Friday. The girls put forth a strong effort and finished sixth, while the boys finished 23rd.

Crawford West finished third in the girls race, posting a time of 17:53. Kaitlyn Wende (19:33), Jasmine Zhang (19:58), Anna Claire Gannon (20:59) and Finley Becker (21:47) all posted personal bests, while Claire Spooner and Kendall Feild also ran.

Tuc Wilson (16:22), Andrew King (17:00), Wilson Holt (17:03), Alex Cassimus (18:49), James Bentley (18:56), Davis Wylie (19:03) and Cole Parker (19:07) posted personal bests in the boys race.

