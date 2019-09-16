The Reset: Football topples Tuscaloosa County

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Vestavia Hills Football Captains of Vestavia Hills before a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team won its third straight game to begin the season, blowing past Tuscaloosa County last Friday night. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This Friday, the Rebels play host to Mountain Brook in a battle of unbeatens.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team won one of the three matches it played last week. The Rebels fell to Mountain Brook (14-25, 19-25, 15-25) on Tuesday before splitting a tri-match on Thursday. Vestavia Hills beat Northridge (25-21, 19-25, 15-4) but fell to Jasper (19-25, 19-25).

Some notable stats from the week:

Savannah Gann: served at 93% (3 aces), hit at 35% (11 kills), 5 digs, 1 assist

Maggie Gann: hit at 21% (16 kills), 25 digs, 1 assist, 1 solo block

Sarah Beth Harris: hit at 23% (10 kills), 2 assist blocks, 1 assist

This week, the Rebels are at Spain Park on Tuesday for a Class 7A, Area 6 match, and at Homewood on Thursday for a tri-match with Chelsea. Over the weekend, Vestavia Hills plays in a tournament in Atlanta.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.