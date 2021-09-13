The Reset: West wins cross-country race

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Cross-Country The Vestavia Hills High School girls cross-country team finished fifth in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team fell to 0-4 on the season with a tough 24-14 loss to Oak Mountain. Click here for a recap of the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team swept both matches it played last week, knocking off Oak Mountain 3-0 and beating area foe Gadsden City 3-0 as well.

Angelica Vines delivered 5.25 kills per set and had 21 kills total on the week. Savannah Gann had 14 kills and hit .300 while Katie Beth Boston registered 12 kills while hitting .455. Audrey Vielguth had 5 aces in six sets of action for the Rebels.

This week, the Rebels head to Helena for a tri-match with Auburn on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational on Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. Both the boys and girls teams finished fifth in the overall standings.

Crawford West won the girls race with a 5K time of 17:36.52. Claire Spooner finished 23rd for the Rebels, with Kaitlyn Winde, Jasmine Zhang, Anna Claire Gannon, Kendall Feild and Finley Becker also running in the race.

Will Jordan led the boys team by finishing in 12th place. Alex Leath was 28th and Tuc Wilson also placed in the top 50. Andrew Bradshaw and Andrew King were in the top 100, with Wilson Holt and Mitchell Schaaf also running.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.