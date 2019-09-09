The Reset: Football continues strong start

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills RB AJ Powell (1) during a game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team continued its strong start to the season, with a big win over Spain Park last Friday in a Class 7A, Region 3 contest. Click here for a full recap of the victory.

This Friday, the Rebels travel to Tuscaloosa County for another region matchup.

VOLLEYBALL

Last week, the Vestavia Hills volleyball team picked up a pair of convincing match wins in Class 7A, Area 6 play. On Tuesday, the Rebels swept John Carroll 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-8) and swept Hewitt-Trussville (25-11, 25-10, 25-17) on Thursday. Here are some notable stats from the week:

Ainsley Schultz: 37 assists, 12 digs, 11 kills, seven aces

Ava McMillan: nine assists, five digs

Madison Smith: 19 digs, six aces, four assists

Angelica Vines: 22 kills

This week, Vestavia Hills hosts Mountain Brook in an area contest on Tuesday and heads to Jasper for a tri-match with Northridge on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team performed well at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational on Saturday, with the boys finishing second in the large school division and the girls placing fifth. Ethan Strand was the top runner for the Rebels, as he finished second in 15:57. Crawford West came across third in the girls race, posting a time of 19:06.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.