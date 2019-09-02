The Reset: Rebels football rolls, volleyball, cross-country also in action

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS Vestavia Football 2019 Vestaavia takes to the field during a game between Vestavia Hills and Homewood on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team opened its season in a big way last Friday night, routing rival Homewood 49-7. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This week, the Rebels host Spain Park on Friday to begin Class 7A, Region 3 action.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team fell to Hoover in four sets (20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 8-25) on Thursday night. This week, the Rebels host John Carroll on Tuesday and play at Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday in a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 matches.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills boys cross-country team opened the season on Saturday at the Warrior 2 Mile Invitational in Alabaster. The Rebels finished third behind Mountain Brook and Thompson. Will Jordan (14th), Mitchell Knighten (15th) and Michael Tuck Wilson (17th) were the Rebels’ top finishers. Claire Morris led the girls team with a 29th place finish.

