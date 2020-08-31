The Reset: Volleyball splits 6 matches

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills Football The stands at Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium are empty July 23, as the Rebels prepared for the fall season.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

After two canceled games to begin the season, Vestavia Hills is set to begin its football season this Friday night, as the Rebels host longtime rival Hoover in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team has gotten off to a 6-9 record through the season’s first two weeks under new head coach Payton Mansell. Last week, the Rebels split their six matches, beating Tuscaloosa County, Guntersville and Fayette County while falling to Jasper (twice) and Mountain Brook. During the week, Ava McMillan tallied nine digs, Megan Walker had five kills and Jillian Ronson registered 11 assists.

This week, the Rebels travel to Hoover on Tuesday and to Ramsay on Thursday.

