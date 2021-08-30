The Reset: Volleyball puts together strong week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia Hills’ Maggie Ball (1) passes the ball over the net during a game against Chelsea held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football suffered a 9-7 loss to longtime rival Homewood last Friday night. Click here to read about the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team put together a strong week last week, losing only in the semifinals of the Briarwood Serve-Off Tournament over the weekend.

During the week, the Rebels swept Demopolis in three sets on Wednesday before beating Tuscaloosa County and Jasper in a tri-match on Thursday. At Briarwood’s tournament, the Rebels beat Altamont, Marbury, Benjamin Russell and Altamont again before falling to Chelsea in bracket play.

This week, Vestavia Hills hosts Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday in a Class 7A, Area 6 match and the Rebels host Cordova on Thursday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.