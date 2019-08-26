The Reset: Fall sports begin

× Expand Photo by Todd Kwarcinski Vestavia Hills team captains during a jamboree game between Briarwood and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Buddy Anderson Field in Vestavia Hills.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team defeated Briarwood in the two teams’ annual jamboree contest. Click here for a recap of the action. This week, the Rebels open their season at Homewood in a longtime rivalry game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team opened the 2019 season last week with a solid week, posting a 4-2 record in the season’s first few days.

The Rebels began the season with a pair of wins in a tri-match, as they knocked off Pelham (23-25, 27-25, 16-14) and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (25-7, 25-16). Over the weekend, they played in the Juanita Boddie Tournament. Vestavia Hills won two of its three pool matches, picking up wins over John Paul II (25-16, 25-15) and Houston Academy (25-21, 23-25, 15-8) and falling to Spanish Fort (25-9, 25-12). Vestavia Hills fell to eventual champion Mountain Brook (17-25, 16-25) in bracket play.

Here are some statistical leaders for the Rebels last week:

Ainsley Schultz: nine aces, 25 kills, three blocks, 49 assists and 28 digs

Maggie Gann: 15 aces, 23 kills, one block and 24 digs

Ava McMillan: 40 assists and 22 digs

This week, the Rebels play at Ramsay on Tuesday and host Hoover on Thursday.

