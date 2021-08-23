The Reset: Fall sports get going

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia Hills’ Savannah Gann (5) spikes the ball during a game against Chelsea held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team began the 2021 season last Friday with a 33-3 loss to Mountain Brook. Click here for a recap of the contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team began the year with a solid first week of competition, finsihing with a 4-3 record. The Rebels began the year on Thursday with a four-set loss to Chelsea (25-10, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23).

Over the weekend, the Rebels played in the Juanita Boddie Tournament, hosted by Hoover at the Finley Center, and put forth a solid effort. They won three of their four pool play matches, beating Helena (25-12, 25-12), falling to Spanish Fort (25-11, 25-19), beating Northridge (20-25, 25-15, 15-12) and toppling Albertville (25-14, 25-20).

In Gold bracket play, Vestavia beat Baylor (Tenn.) [25-21, 25-19] before falling to eventual champion Spain Park (25-19, 25-19).

This week, the Rebels host Demopolis on Wednesday and head to Tuscaloosa County on Thursday for a tri-match with Jasper. They will also play in Briarwood's Serve-Off Tournament on Saturday.

