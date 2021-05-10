The Reset: Softball springs upset, advances to regionals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Softball The Vestavia Hills High School softball team finished second in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament Friday May 7, 2021, at Spain Park High School.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team finished as the runner-up in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament last week to keep its season alive.

The Rebels played Hewitt-Trussville tough in the first round of the tournament Wednesday, but fell 2-1. Charity Bibbs gave the Rebels a chance with her strong performance in the circle, as she allowed two runs on four hits in six innings.

Vestavia responded in a big way Thursday, blowing past Oak Mountain 16-7 in an elimination game. Tait Davidson hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Rebels offense. Kylie Reid drove in three runs, while Charity Bibbs and Heaven Bibbs each knocked home a pair of runs. Charity Bibbs pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs.

The Rebels turned around on Friday and upset Spain Park 3-0 to lock up their spot in the regional tournament. Davidson was dominant in the circle, as she struck out 13 batters and allowed just one hit in a complete game masterpiece. Gwynnie Hornibrook notched three hits, with two doubles and an RBI.

In the area championship game, Hewitt-Trussville blew past Vestavia 21-6. For the Rebels, Hornibrook and Sydney Harris each knocked in two runs.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team fell a step shy of its goal last weekend, falling to Oak Mountain 1-0 in the Class 7A semifinals in Huntsville.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team finished second in the Class 7A North Sub-State tournament last Thursday, shooting a team score of 308 and finishing four strokes behind winner Hewitt-Trussville.

The Rebels were led by Parker Moellinger, who shot a round of 75. Ward Harris and Andrew Szymela each shot 77. Pierce Becker finished with a 79 and Jay Clemmer fired an 87.

The Rebels will compete at the 7A state tournament at Magnolia Grove in Mobile this Monday and Tuesday.

