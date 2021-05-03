The Reset: Rebels win state outdoor title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brett Huber The Vestavia Hills High School boys track and field team won the Class 7A state outdoor meet Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Gulf Shores.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field team competed at the outdoor state meet last weekend in Gulf Shores, with the boys claiming the Class 7A title and the girls taking home third place.

Ethan Strand paced the Rebels, winning the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. The boys 4x800 relay team also took home the top prize. Crawford West won the 1,600 and 3,200 on the girls side in a brilliant individual performance.

Also appearing on the podium for the Rebels were Tyler Moore (second in the 100), Alex Leath (second in the 400 and third in the 800), Bo Webb (third in 300-meter hurdles), the boys 4x400 relay (second), West (second in the 800), Angelica Vines (third in the 100 hurdles and second in 300 hurdles), Gabby Walls (third in high jump) and Abbie Richenderfer (third in pole vault).

Check back in the coming days for a full recap of the state meet.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team fell to Helena 5-3 last Tuesday. Tait Davidson pitched well in relief for the Rebels, allowing one hit and striking out three in two scoreless innings.

Vestavia Hills played in the Slocomb Round Robin over the weekend, beginning things on Friday with a 3-2 loss to Wicksburg. Charity Bibbs went 3-for-4 with a double and a run batted in, while pitching three innings. Tait Davidson pitched four innings, allowing just one run on five hits with eight strikeouts.

The Rebels split two games on Saturday. They began the day with a 9-2 win over Geneva County. Bibbs homered and drove in two runs, while Sydney Harris and Abby Gallaspy each knocked in a pair as well. Davidson pitched well, going the full seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and striking out eight.

Vestavia then fell to Brantley 3-1. Bibbs struck out eight in six innings of work.

Vestavia Hills heads to Spain Park this week to play in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, the Vestavia Hills boys soccer team fell to Hoover 1-0. But the Vestavia girls advanced, taking down Hoover 4-0. Elizabeth Ray notched a hat trick for the Rebels, scoring three goals, and Madeline Bunch notched the other goal.

The Lady Rebels earned their spot in the final four with a 1-0 win over Bob Jones on Thursday evening. Vestavia Hills scored the lone goal in the game in the first half and held on for the win in the 7A quarterfinals.

Vestavia Hills takes on Oak Mountain at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Friday at 1 p.m. in the 7A semifinals. The final is set for noon Saturday.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team won the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament last Monday at the Country Club of Birmingham. Ward Harris led the Rebels with a 1-under par score of 69. Parker Moelliger shot a 71, Jay Clemmer fired a 72 and Andrew Szymela had a 76 for the Rebels as well. The team qualifies for the sub-state tournament this week.

The Vestavia girls finished fourth in the Section 3 tournament on Tuesday at Highland Park, shooting a team score of 270. Elle Squires qualified for the sub-state tournament by shooting an 82. Mary Raines Hinely shot an 84 for the Rebels as well. Evelyn Squires, Maddie Barker and Kate Rhodes also played that day.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.