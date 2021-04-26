The Reset: Rebels tennis finishes runner-up at state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics The Vestavia Hills High School girls tennis team finished second at the state tournament April 20, 2021, at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team began a Class 7A, Area 6 series last Tuesday with a 7-3 loss to Gadsden City. Hudson Walburn doubled and drove in two of the Rebels’ runs in defeat. Caleb Shofner was solid in relief, throwing 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.

Vestavia Hills missed out on the playoffs, but wrapped up the regular season with a 6-2 win over Gadsden City. Jack Hoppenjans drove in two runs to support a strong pitching performance. Carter Tyus got the start, allowing two runs in two hits in six innings. Jacob Newman threw the final frame, not allowing a hit.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team began last week with a dominant 16-2 win over Hueytown. Charity Bibbs and Annie Kate Parks each hit home runs, combining to drive in seven runs for the Rebels. Gwynnie Hornibrook drove in three runs as well, while Bibbs went the distance in the circle.

Vestavia Hills was downed by Hewitt-Trussville 18-8 on Tuesday, in a game that featured eight home runs. Bibbs and Hornibrook each went deep for the Rebels and Parks drove in two runs as well.

The Rebels got back on track Thursday, shutting out Chelsea 3-0. Tait Davidson allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings, while Bibbs struck out six in three scoreless innings.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills soccer teams begin the Class 7A playoffs this week, with both teams facing Hoover in the first round on Tuesday. The boys travel to Hoover while the girls host the Lady Bucs.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field team competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet over the weekend at Hewitt-Trussville, qualifying several athletes for the state meet, which will be in Gulf Shores this weekend.

Winners for the Rebels were Crawford West in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, Alex Leth in the 400, Ethan Strand in the 800 and 1,600, Bo Webb in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and the boys 4x100 relay.

Other podium finishers included West (second in 800), Gabby Walls (third in high jump), Abbie Richenderfer (second in pole vault), Azaria Wright (third in long jump), Tyler Moore (third in 100), Leath (second in 800), Strand (third in 3,200), Jonathon Wilson (third in 110 hurdles), Sam Culbertson (second in high jump) and William Elliot (third in pole vault).

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills girls tennis team battled until the end last Tuesday, falling in a tiebreaker with Auburn to finish second in the Class 7A state tournament at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Check back in the coming days for a full recap of the state tournament.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.