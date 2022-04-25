The Reset: Rebels tennis teams win state

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley The Vestavia Hills High School boys tennis team won the Class 7A state title Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mobile Tennis Center.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team began the final area series last Tuesday with a tight 4-3 win over Gadsden City. Will Cox, Pierce Hanna and Thomas Watson each drove in a run for the Rebels’ offense, while Jackson Harris doubled and Grant Downey went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate. Harris threw 2 innings for Vestavia, allowing 1 hit and no runs with 3 strikeouts.

Vestavia Hills was unable to take care of business Thursday evening, falling to Gadsden City 1-0 in the Rebels’ final regular season area game. Despite the loss, Aiden Black pitched a great game. He allowed the lone run on 4 hits, striking out 5 in the process.

The loss forced a play-in game with Spain Park on Saturday, which the Rebels won 5-0 to qualify for the Class 7A playoffs. In the game, the Rebels struck first with a run in the second inning, then added on four runs over the final two innings to take the win. Hanna doubled twice and drove in 3 runs for the Rebels, while Watson and Max Stewart notched an RBI each as well. Barrett Harper got the start and threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing only 1 hit and no runs. Caleb Shofner came on for the final 1 1/3 innings, retiring each man he faced.

With that win, Vestavia finished second in Area 6, advancing to play at Tuscaloosa County in the first round of the 7A playoffs this weekend. A Friday doubleheader is set for a 5 p.m. start, with an if-necessary game to be played Saturday at 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team suffered a 9-5 loss to Spain Park last Tuesday. Maggie Daniel and Katie Flannery each homered for the Jags, combining to drive in 6 runs in the game. Emma Jolley tallied a pair of hits and RBIs, while Caroline Whisenhunt was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Whisenhunt was solid in the circle as well, allowing 4 runs on 7 hits in 5 1/3 innings. For Vestavia, Libby Pippin hit a triple and a home run and knocked in a pair of runs. Miah Simmons, Kylie Reid and Catherine Cassimus drove in runs as well.

Vestavia Hills took down Hueytown 8-3 on Thursday. Simmons led the Rebels by going 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs at plate and throwing the complete game in the circle. Just 1 of the 3 runs she allowed was earned, as she surrendered 5 hits over 7 innings with 7 strikeouts. Ella Gallaspy, Caroline Redden and Laura Faith Beard all had 2 RBIs as well.

Vestavia played in the Hoover Classic over the weekend, posting a 2-2 record and splitting on both Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Rebels began things with a 7-5 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. Pippin knocked in 4 runs to lead the charge, with Simmons driving in a pair as well. Simmons also threw 5 innings, allowing 5 runs (3 earned) on 7 hits. That evening, the Rebels fell to John Carroll 5-1.

On Saturday, Vestavia began the day with a 10-5 win over Hatton. Simmons hit a 2-run homer and Redden led the charge with 3 hits and 3 RBIs. Elizabeth Yother pitched all 6 innings, with all 5 runs she allowed counted as unearned. The Rebels wrapped up the day with an 8-1 loss to Mars Hill.

Vestavia Hills finishes out the regular season this week before area tournament play next week.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer team beat Christian Brothers 3-2 last Friday. Also on Friday, the Vestavia girls beat Spain Park 3-2 to clinch the area championship.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills tennis teams swept the Class 7A state championships last week in Mobile. Click here for a full recap of the state tournament wins for both teams.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team competed at the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational last Friday, with the boys team finishing fourth in the team competition.

The boys racked up several wins, with Bo Webb winning the 300-meter hurdles in 38.41 seconds and the team grabbing relay titles in the 4x100-, 4x400- and 4x800-meter runs.

Angelica Vines finished third in the 100 hurdles and second in the long jump, Abbie Richenderfer finished third in the pole vault and Jonathan Wilson was third in the 110 hurdles.

