The Reset: Rebels baseball sweeps Mountain Brook

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team began last week with a 2-1 win over Heritage Christian on Monday. The Rebels scored both their runs in the contest on Wilson Owen groundouts and five pitchers combined to allow just one run on four hits.

Vestavia Hills opened up a Class 7A, Area 6 series on Tuesday with an 8-4 win over Mountain Brook. The Rebels opened up a 5-0 lead after two innings and held on from there. Vestavia hit three home runs on the evening, from Colton Lewis, Grant Cacace and Hinton Livings. Livings also doubled and drove in four runs, while Cacace had three RBIs. Lewis went the distance, allowing four hits and striking out 10 in seven innings. For Mountain Brook, Will Baynes doubled twice and drove in two runs.

Vestavia Hills earned the series sweep with a 9-2 win on Thursday. Lewis homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Rebels, while Ben Saway had two hits and three RBIs. Garrison Cherry allowed four hits and two runs in a complete game effort.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team fell to Springville 10-0 on Wednesday night, as the Rebels registered just one hit in the contest. On Thursday, Annie Kate Parks had two hits as the Rebels fell 10-0 to Thompson.

Vestavia Hills rebounded from a rough start to the week by winning the O-Dawg Invitational in Opelika. The Rebels began pool play on Friday with a 3-1 win over Beauregard. Hannah Grace Roden and Nikki Hammond each had two hits and an RBI in the contest, while Arden Plugge allowed just one run on four hits in five innings. The Rebels then dominated Valley 14-1. Gwynnie Hornibrook had a home run and six RBIs, while Roden tallied three hits and three RBIs. Hammond allowed an unearned run on two hits.

On Saturday morning, Vestavia Hills suffered its only setback with a 4-2 loss to Tallassee. Mary Claire Wilson homered for the Rebels in the game. Plugge threw a two-hit shutout over five innings in the Rebels’ 6-0 victory over Opelika in the following game. Vestavia Hills avenged its loss in the final, beating Tallassee 6-2 to win the tournament. In the game, Wilson tripled and drove home three runs, while Plugge had two hits and two RBIs.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team improved to 17-0 on the season with a 5-0 win on Thursday over Class 7A, Area 6 opponent Spain Park. Caroline Causey tallied two goals and an assist, while Lizzie Hill had two goals. Vestavia Hills has not allowed a goal in its past five games.

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer team beat area opponent Spain Park 2-0 on Tuesday. Mitchell Register and Alex Holt scored goals in the win. On Thursday, the Rebels downed another area opponent, Mountain Brook, 2-1 in penalty kicks. Register scored his team’s lone goal in regulation and was assisted by Jack Loftis. Vestavia Hills closed the week by clinching the area title with a 2-0 victory over Hewitt-Trussville.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field teams competed over the weekend at the Mountain Brook Invitational. Ethan Strand, a sophomore, led the Rebels to a runner-up finish in the boys team standings. He won the 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 26.84 seconds and took second in the 1,600 meters in 4:21.14. His teammate, Bryce Hutchinson, finished second in the 3,200 in 9:29.87.

