The Reset: Rebels girls soccer gets area win

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team earned a big 2-1 win over Spain Park last Tuesday, starting off a Class 7A, Area 6 series. The Rebels scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab the lead, as Pierce Hanna knocked in a run and Thomas Watson hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly. Will Cox registered a pair of hits in the contest as well, supporting a great pitching performance. Caleb Shofner got the start on the hill, surrendering the lone run on 3 hits over 5 innings of work. Barrett Harper earned the win in relief, going 2 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. For Spain Park, Ryan Cole, Ward Hunter and JR Thompson all hit doubles. Jake Majors got the start and threw 4 scoreless innings, but Thompson was saddled with the loss in relief, as he threw the final 2 innings.

Spain Park rallied Thursday to beat Vestavia Hills 6-5 to split the area series. Michael Glick walked with the bases loaded to force in the game-winning run. He also hit a triple and totaled 3 RBIs for the contest. Jacob Tobias hit a double, as did Thompson, who also drove in a run. Josh Harrington went 2-for-4 and Cole drove in a run of his own. Lucas Thornton pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits. James Battersby threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up a run on a hit. For Vestavia, Grant Downey homered and knocked in a pair. Jackson Harris was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, with Cox going 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Watson doubled and Aiden Black went 5 1/3 innings in his start, surrendering 3 runs on 4 hits.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team opened play last week with a big 11-1 win over Chelsea on Monday. Leading the charge for the Rebels were Libby Pippin, Ella Gallaspy and Miah Simmons, who each drove in 2 runs in the game. Abby Gallaspy, Tait Davidson, Kylie Reid and Catherine Cassimus all drove in runs as well. Simmons and Davidson split the game in the circle. Davidson went 2 2/3 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits. Simmons threw the other 3 1/3 innings, allowing a lone hit. Kayla Franklin also scored 3 runs for the Rebels. For Chelsea, Abby Hibbs drove in the only run.

Vestavia Hills suffered a 5-2 loss to Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday afternoon. Kayla Franklin went 3-for-4 with a triple in the game, but Lucy Spisto and Reid drove in the only runs for the Rebels in the contest. Davidson and Simmons split the game in the circle. Davidson allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in 4 innings, while Simmons gave up 3 runs on 5 hits in 3 innings.

Oak Mountain notched another win over Vestavia Hills on Thursday, beating the Rebels 3-2. Elizabeth Zaleski and Sheridan Andrews each hit a double and knocked in a run. Emily Hart went 2-for-4 with an RBI as well. AllisonTurner threw the complete game, with 1 of the 2 runs allowed earned. For Vestavia, Pippin and Davidson knocked in runs, while Davidson and Simmons split the game in the circle. Davidson allowed a run on no hits in 1 2/3 innings and Simmons went 5 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned).

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team took down Hewitt-Trussville 5-0 on Thursday in an area matchup.

Vestavia’s boys suffered a loss to Fort Payne in penalty kicks Saturday, after the two teams finished tied at 1-1 after regulation and overtime.

