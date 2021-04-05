The Reset: Ward Harris all-tournament at Bradley Johnson

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Golf The Vestavia Hills High School boys golf team finished third at the Bradley Johnson Memorial Tournament on March 30, 2021.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team celebrated senior night last Monday, as the Rebels took down Vincent 13-3. Alden Windham got the start on the mound, as he pitched all five innings. He allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits, while striking out 10 batters. Joseph Sullivan tripled and hit a home run, driving in a pair of runs. Grayson Dobbins hit a triple and drove in three runs as well. Connor Witherington went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Rebels swept a doubleheader on Friday, beating Ooltewah (Tenn.) 19-5 and 5-4. In the first game, Sullivan led the offense with a double, grand slam and five RBIs. Pierce Hanna drove in three runs, while Jackson Harris and Grayson Dobbins each knocked in two runs.

In the second game, Jacob Newman and Brennan Cohen combined to just allow one hit in four combined innings of relief.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team earned an impressive 3-0 win over Sumiton Christian on Tuesday. Charity Bibbs did it all for the Rebels. In the circle, she threw the seven-inning shutout, allowing just two hits. She also hit a triple and drove in two runs.

Vestavia Hills fell to Class 7A, Area 6 foe Hewitt-Trussville 5-0 on Thursday.

Vestavia Hills played in the Oxford Spring Sting over the weekend at Choccolocco Park. The Rebels fell to Sumiton Christian 4-2, despite a Nikki Hammond home run. The Rebels then dropped a 4-0 decision to Helena.

The Rebels advanced all the way to the semifinals on Saturday. In a 1-0 win over Cleburne County, Tait Davidson and Bibbs combined to allow just two hits in seven scoreless innings. The Rebels then knocked off Central-Phenix City 2-0. Davidson allowed just two hits and struck out nine in five masterful innings. Bibbs drove in two runs and pitched well in a 4-3 win over Lincoln in the quarterfinals. Area foe Hewitt-Trussville toppled Vestavia 11-5 in the semifinals. Gwynnie Hornibrook hit a home run for the Rebels, while Annie Kate Parks drove in a pair of runs as well.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer team returned to action last Tuesday, beating Oak Mountain 3-1. On Wednesday evening, the Vestavia girls beat Thompson 8-0.

Vestavia’s boys were back in action on Thursday, earning a 1-0 win over a strong Homewood team.

On Friday, the Lady Rebels earned a 4-0 victory over James Clemens, getting goals from Anna Towry, Sarah Francis Gilroy, Suzy Woodruff and Ella Denton.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team competed in the Bradley Johnson Memorial Tournament at Greystone Golf and Country Club last Monday and Tuesday, finishing third as a team. Ward Harris led the way for the Rebels, as he made the all-tournament team.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field team competed in the Spain Park Classic last Friday. The Rebels boys won the event, while the girls placed fifth.

Individual winners for the Rebels included Crawford West in the 3,200-meter run and Ethan Strand in the 800.

Also making it to the podium were Azaria Wright (third in long jump), Angelica Vines (third in javelin), Alex Leath (second in 800), Will Jordan (second in 1,600), Tuc Wilson (third in 3,200) and Bo Webb (third in 110 hurdles and second in 300 hurdles).

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.