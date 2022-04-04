The Reset: Rebels play in Buccaneer Classic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Will Cox (4) fields a ground ball in a game against Prattville during the Buc Classic spring break tournament at the Hoover Met Complex on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team played in the Buccaneer Classic in Hoover last week, beginning the event with a 9-3 loss to Prattville on Wednesday. Vestavia scored 3 runs in the first inning, but was unable to hang onto that advantage. Pierce Hanna hit a 3-run double to give the Rebels the early edge, but Prattville tied the game in the fifth and scored 6 in the sixth to take the lead for good. Aiden Black pitched well, going 5 innings and allowing 3 runs on 6 hits with 4 strikeouts.

Vestavia Hills got back on track Thursday, winning both its games. In the first game, a 9-0 win over Brooks, John Paul Head and Max Stewart combined for 4 hits and 5 RBIs. Connor Witherington had a 2-hit game and knocked in a run, along with Gram Thornton, Hanna and Hudson Walburn. Barrett Harper was sharp on the mound, going 5 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 5.

The Rebels beat Houston 9-3 later in the day, buoyed by home runs from Hanna and Walburn, as the duo combined for 5 RBIs. Thomas Watson registered 3 hits and an RBI, while Head and William Peerson drove in runs as well. Caleb Shofner got the start, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 2 hits in 3 innings. Ryan Vermillion threw 3 innings in relief, giving up an unearned run.

Vestavia split a pair on Friday, first beating Calera 10-3. Head led the offense with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs, while Jackson Harris also drove in 2 runs. Grant Downey had 2 hits and scored 3 runs, Walburn knocked in a run and Stewart went 2-for-3. Harris pitched the complete game, allowing the 3 runs on 7 hits. In a 2-1 loss to Helena, Cox, Downey and Walburn each finished with doubles to lead the offense. Jable Ramey pitched well, allowing just an unearned run on 2 hits over 6 innings of work.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team traveled to Gulf Shores last week and played in the Gulf Coast Classic. The Rebels began play Monday with a pair of dominant shutout victories.

In a 9-0 win over Athens Bible, Kylie Reid, Kayla Franklin and Miah Simmons tallied the only runs batted in, while Simmons and Elizabeth Yother combined to shut the opponent down in the circle. Simmons did not allow a hit over 3 1/3 innings of work, while Yother pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings as well.

The Rebels then defeated Vernon Hills 13-0 behind an offensive onslaught. Simmons knocked in 3 runs, while Franklin and Tait Davidson each tallied 2 RBIs. Libby Pippin, Catherine Cassimus and EJ Bragan each knocked home runs as well. Davidson threw 3 no-hit innings, striking out 6.

Vestavia Hills picked up two more wins Tuesday to wrap up pool play with a perfect 4-0 record. The Rebels downed Daniel Boone 9-3 and defeated Geraldine 5-3. In the Daniel Boone win, Reid led the offense with 3 hits, including a double, and 2 RBIs. Pippin also drove in a pair, while Franklin, Ella Gallaspy, Bragan and Simmons each drove in runs. Davidson got the start in the circle, going 4 innings and allowing 3 unearned runs on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts.

In the Geraldine victory, Franklin homered and finished the game with 2 RBIs, while Pippin and Simmons each added RBIs to their totals as well. Simmons threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing 3 unearned on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Vestavia Hills made a run to the semifinals Wednesday. The Rebels began the day with a 5-2 win over Hoover. Simmons knocked in a pair of runs in the contest, with Ella Gallaspy notching 3 hits and an RBI as well. Davidson threw 5 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned). She also drove in a run at the plate.

The Rebels then took down Springville 9-5 in the quarterfinals. Franklin was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs to pace the offense. Abby Gallaspy and Ella Gallaspy each knocked in a run, with Ella registering 4 hits in the game. Simmons, Bragan, Reid and Davidson each drove in runs as well. Davidson allowed only an unearned run in 2 2/3 innings of work, with 5 strikeouts.

Vestavia’s run came to an end in the semifinals, falling to Columbia Academy (Tennessee) 3-2. Bragan and Heaven Bibbs had the RBIs for the Rebels, while Davidson and Simmons combined to throw 3 innings in the circle.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.