The Reset: Baseball, softball teams play over spring break

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team played in the Choccolocco Spring Experience in Oxford last week over spring break. The Rebels began play on Wednesday with two victories that saw them score a combined 28 runs.

In the first game, the Rebels knocked off Westbrook Christian 11-4. Sean Smyth drove in three runs in the game and Mason Maners racked up three hits and scored three runs. Colton Lewis drove in a run but did most of his damage from the mound, where he went five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out 14 hitters.

Vestavia’s bats stayed hot in the ensuing 17-7 win over Gadsden City. Grant Cacace, Smyth, Lewis and Reece Crenshaw all drove in three runs in the game.

Vestavia Hills was back in action on Thursday and kept up its hot hitting in a 16-3 win over Oxford. Maners tallied a triple and ended up with four RBIs in the game, while Eric Schroeder and Wells Dutton each had two RBIs.

The Rebels extended their streak of double-digit run totals to five by achieving the feat twice more on Friday. In the first game of the day, Vestavia Hills knocked off Ariton 12-2. Crenshaw led the offensive outburst with three hits and three RBIs on the day. Lewis drove in a pair as well and Graham Duncan went five innings on the mound, allowing three hits and two runs with seven strikeouts. The Rebels finished off the week with a 10-0 win over Lauderdale County. Ben Murphree and Dutton each drove in two runs, while Maners and Jonathan Hand tallied three hits apiece. Eli Sawyer and Schroeder combined for the shutout on the mound.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team traveled to the beach over spring break to compete in Gulf Coast Classic III. The Rebels began play in the tournament last Monday, as they split a pair of games against two teams from Tennessee. In the first game, the Rebels knocked off Chester County 8-2. Hannah Grace Roden and Annie Kate Parks each drove in two runs, while Nikki Hammond struck out 10 batters in five innings in the circle. In the second game, Vestavia fell to Siegel 3-0.

The Rebels came back for two more games on Tuesday and won both. In the first game, they cruised to a 5-0 win over Haleyville after notching three in the first inning. Roden led off and picked up a pair of hits and an RBI on the game. Hammond and Charity Bibbs each went two innings, allowing just one hit apiece. Vestavia Hills beat Oakland (Tennessee) 6-5 in extra innings in the second game. Oakland scored the go-ahead run in the fifth and sixth innings, but the Rebels tied it up in the fifth and won it with two runs in the sixth. Gwynnie Hornibrook had two RBIs, including one on a game-winning fielder’s choice.

Vestavia Hills was eliminated in the first round of bracket play on Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to West Point. Roden doubled and drove in two runs for the Rebels in the contest.

