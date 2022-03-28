The Reset: Spring sports still going strong

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Libby Pippin (14) makes contact in a game against the Jags at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Briarwood baseball team notched an impressive 7-3 win over Vestavia Hills last Monday. Sam Hoff led the Lions with 2 RBIs in the game, while Brady Waugh, Andrew McAdams and Jackson Barnes all notched RBIs as well. Drake Meeks got the start and nearly went the distance, throwing 6 2/3 innings and allowing 3 runs on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts. Jackson Harris, Pierce Hanna and John Paul Head each knocked in a run for Vestavia.

Vestavia Hills then traveled to Florida and fell to Park Vista 10-0 on Wednesday in the Rebels’ first game. On Friday, the Rebels fell to two more strong teams, losing to Jupiter 13-6 and falling to Stoneman Douglas 8-1. In the Jupiter game, Jackson Harris, Hudson Walburn, Thomas Watson and Gram Thornton each drove in runs. Caiden Howle pitched well in relief in the Stoneman Douglas game, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits in 4 innings.

Vestavia grabbed a win on Saturday, beating Benjamin 4-2. Harris went deep in the game, while Walburn and Pierce Hanna also drove in runs. Caleb Shofner and Barrett Harper combined to throw an excellent game. Shofner allowed a run over 3 innings, while Harper surrendered the 1 run over his 4 innings.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team earned a key Class 7A, Area 6 win over Spain Park last Wednesday. Abby Gallaspy had a pair of hits and drove in 2 runs. Libby Pippin tallied 2 hits and an RBI, while Caroline Redden drove in a run as well. Ella Gallaspy registered 3 hits for the Rebels as well. Tait Davidson and Miah Simmons split the game in the circle, each going a little more than 3 innings. Davidson allowed 2 runs on 2 hits in 3 2/3 innings, punching out 7 hitters. Simmons did not allow a hit over 3 1/3 innings. For Spain Park, Maggie Daniel accounted for the offense with a 2-run home run. Ella Reed pitched well, going the complete 7 innings and allowing 4 earned runs with 12 strikeouts.

Vestavia Hills earned a 3-0 victory over Leeds on Thursday evening in a low-scoring affair. Pippin tallied a pair of hits and drove in a run, while Heaven Bibbs returned from injury and knocked in a run as well. Abby Gallaspy drove in the other run for the Rebels. Simmons was stellar in the circle, going the full 7 innings and allowing just 1 hit with 4 strikeouts in the complete game shutout.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer team celebrated its seniors last Thursday and did so with a convincing 7-0 win over Gadsden City.

Both Vestavia teams suffered tight losses on Friday, with the boys falling to The Baylor School from Tennessee, 1-0, and the girls falling to Oak Mountain 3-2.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field team competed at the Husky Hilltop Classic, hosted by Helena, last Thursday. For the girls, Angelica Vines won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.44 seconds and won the javelin toss with a throw of 116 feet, 1 inch. On the boys side, John Stephens won the 200-meter dash in 21.86 seconds and the 400 in 48.3 seconds. Bo Webb was victorious in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.08 seconds.

Claire Spooner was second in the 1,600 and third in the 800, Vines was second in the 300 hurdles, Colin Robinson was third in the 100, Matthew Rainer finished third in the 200 and third in the 400, Webb was second in the 110 hurdles, the boys 4x100-meter relay team was second, Tyler Dressback finished third in the high jump and Fort Edmonds placed third in javelin.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team finished second in the Bradley Johnson Memorial Tournament at Greystone Golf & Country Club last week. The Rebels tied with Northridge and fell in a playoff.

The boys defeated John Carroll on Wednesday afternoon at Oxmoor Valley.

TENNIS

Last week, the Vestavia Hills boys tennis team notched wins over Oak Mountain (9-0), Spain Park (6-3) and Huntsville (9-0).

The girls team beat Oak Mountain 9-0 and knocked off Spain Park 9-0 as well.

