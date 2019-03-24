The Reset: Lady Rebels soccer remains unbeaten

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Vestavia Hills Soccer The Vestavia Hills High School girls soccer team beat Oak Mountain 6-3 on Tuesday, March 19, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team spent last week in Phoenix, Arizona, playing in the Coach Bob Invitational. The Rebels began their run of games on Monday with a 4-1 win over Basha (Ariz.). Both teams notched a run in the second inning and Vestavia Hills grabbed the lead for good with a three-run fifth inning. Colton Lewis was the star on the mound, as he allowed just one hit and an unearned run in the complete game effort. He struck out eight batters as well.

The Rebels played two more games on Tuesday, starting with a 7-4 loss to ThunderRidge (Co.). Vestavia Hills led 4-2 before ThuderRidge scored five runs in the fifth to take the lead. Wells Dutton doubled and drove home two runs for the Rebels. Vestavia Hills fell to Tolleson (Az.) 5-2 in the second game.

Vestavia Hills got back in the win column on Wednesday with a 6-4 win over Skyline (Az.). The Rebels surged ahead with five runs in the fourth inning. They were led offensively by Lewis, who doubled, tripled and drove in a run in the contest. Graham Duncan earned the win, going six innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits, with seven strikeouts. Jonathan Hand earned the save by striking out a pair in the final frame.

The Rebels concluded their Arizona run on Thursday with a 2-0 loss to Ponderosa (Co.). Garrison Cherry pitched well, surrendering the two runs on seven hits and striking out 12 in a complete game effort.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team knocked off Class 7A, Area 6 foe Spain Park 7-5 on Tuesday evening. All 12 runs were scored in the first three innings of the ball game, as both starting pitchers struggled from the outset. But for Vestavia’s Charity Bibbs, she settled in and went the distance in the circle. Offensively, Mary Sanders James drove in a pair of runs for the Rebels. For Spain Park, Maddie Majors homered and drove in three runs.

Hewitt-Trussville notched a 5-3 area win over Vestavia Hills on Thursday. The Huskies went ahead in the fourth inning on Riley Tyree’s run-scoring groundout and Anyce Harvey’s home run in the following inning gave the Huskies a two-run cushion. Maddie Katona and Molly Cobb notched RBI hits in the sixth to make it 5-2. Vestavia Hills rallied and had the bases loaded in the seventh inning, before Kaitlyn Hughes finished off the complete game in the circle. Hannah Grace Roden drove in two runs for Vestavia Hills.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team picked up two wins last week to improve to 13-0 on the season. The Rebels, ranked No. 2 in last week’s Class 7A poll, defeated No. 1 Oak Mountain 6-3 on Tuesday night. Caroline Causey led her team with two goals and an assist, while Lizzie Hill, Georgia Kamburis, Anna Grace Darty and Izzy Passman also found the back of the net.

On Thursday, Vestavia Hills blanked Mountain Brook 5-0. The Rebels, who are off this week for spring break, are the only undefeated team left in 7A.

The Vestavia Hills boys (10-5-1) drew Prattville 2-2 on Tuesday, lost to Fort Payne 2-1 on Friday and beat McGill-Toolen 4-1 on Saturday.

The Rebels, ranked second in last week’s 7A boys poll, will be off this week for spring break.

